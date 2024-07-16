Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worries about relationships between Clitheroe market stall-holders and Ribble Valley Council over planned £250,000 market upgrades, along with reports of disagreement among traders themselves, have been raised by councillors.

Questions have also been asked about whether the planned upgrades are ambitious enough to make Clitheroe market more attractive for visitors in the future?

The market place, which includes a former livestock bullring area, is set for some upgrades later this year. The work is expected to include stone and tar-resin surfaces in the central area, lighting and new street furniture. Ribble Valley Council wants to keep disruption to a minimum, allowing stalls to remain open,.

The council also wants to use government money which has to be spent by next year. Cash would come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which was established by the previous Conservative government.

Separately, Clitheroe is currently having road and pavement improvements in the Castle Street area done by Lancashire County Council and Ribble Valley Council. People have been keen to see that completed in time for Clitheroe Food festival in August.

The market upgrade and talks with traders were raised at the latest full council meeting.

In a questions session,. Labour Coun Lee Jameson, the opposition group leader, said: “Spending money on the market is good. There’a s lot to do, to upgrade the market area and make it more attractive for people to visit and spend money. We need a long term plan.

“Last week I spoke to an architect about what the market could look like and councillor Ian Brown took me to meet traders. What worries me is that the traders seem to miles away from the council officers and leadership.

“There seems to be some anger, some of which is unwarranted because officers and the councils are trying to keep them informed. But what can we do to quieten this down?”

Conservative Coun Stephen Atkinson, the council leader, said:”Before the pandemic, several improvements were done at the market including new canopies and hand-painted signs. Further improvements were identified that were put on-hold during the pandemic.

“But because of changes to shopping patterns, some proposals have not been seen as suitable. New suggestions came in a report in March 2023 and are being progressed with minimum disruption using money from the UK Share Prosperity Fund.

Coun Atkinson added: “The market director meets traders quarterly and has talks. Future investment will follow after talks with traders and others to make sure future plans will benefit the market.

“The market has a long history around redevelopment. There were going to be lots of changes but not now. I and other councillors have spoken to traders and heard different views. We have parked some ideas for the time being, which I think is sensible.

“There will be changes to the central area, cleaning and replacement of some tar and flag surfaces. That will allow the market to keep functioning without disruption. We have seen some markets shut down and never return in some neighbouring districts.”

On funding sources, he added: “”We have the council’s jubilee fund which could be used in stage two? But it would be a waste not to use the UK Shared Prosperity Fund money. Our current plan involves not too much change but it does allow us to drive things forward.”

Later, Lib-Dem Coun Mary Robinson said: “I and councillor Simon O’Rourke went to the recent market traders meeting. There were a lot of comments and verbal but the traders do not agree with each other. I want to thank our council officer, Nicola Hopkins, who was there.”

Nicola Hopkins is the council’s director of economic planning and development.

And Conservative Mark Hindle said: “I was at the meeting too. I was really impressed with how Nicola navigated it and got some sensible ideas. Also, I’m pleased to hear the discussion between the opposition leader and council leader on this. It’s really good to see all this work around Clitheroe, including Castle Street and the market. These will help make Clitheroe a really vibrant town.”