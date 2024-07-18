Pizza Hut shuts its Blackburn restaurant near Planet Ice, Vue Cinema and Matalan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pizza chain has served its last slice at the branch at Peel Leisure and Retail Park, close to Blackburn town centre.
A notice was found taped to the windows confirming the closure and directing customers to its nearest restaurants in Preston and Bolton.
All signs have been taken down and the building appears empty, with more than a dozen staff understood to have lost their jobs.
Pizza Hut has not provided a reason for the sudden closure of the branch which opened in 2005.
Its closest restaurants to Blackburn are at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston and Middlebrook off the M61 near Bolton.
Pizza Hut was approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.