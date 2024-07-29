Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After supplying the local community for over three decades, this much loved Lancashire clothes shop is shutting down.

Accrington-based clothing shop ‘Extreme' has said Bon Voyage after over three successful decades of business in the town.

Specialising in women's clothing, accessories and giftware, Extreme Beauty & Fashion was opened by Lisa Milburn back in 1992 at the age of 22.

Lisa had started out working on Accrington Market six years earlier for her mum, before her mum opened Barbara Kay Shoes & Accessories, where Lisa also worked.

Located on Water Street, Accrington, Extreme provided fashion at an affordable price for stylish women of all shapes and sizes, with their aim to try and empower women to be as confident as they can be.

Extreme owner Lisa Milburn is saying Bon Voyage after 32 years of business in Accrington Town Centre. | NW

Lisa Milburn, owner of Extreme Beauty & Fashion, said: "It has been a real honour to run my business in Accrington town centre for over three decades.

"During that time I have met so many different people and made friends for life. I would like to say a huge thank you to Aileen, you have been a great friend and help to me along the way.

Lisa was very well known both locally and across the North West for the designing of her highly successful steel boned corsets, selling thousands before later taking them wholesale and distributing to over 30 outlets across the North West.

Extreme was also renowned for selling brands popular with celebrities, such as Baylis & Knight, Obi and Forever Unique.

It was not only clothing where Extreme flourished, also specialising in luxury Dermaplaning facials in recent years, using only cruelty free, natural products on the skin.

Lisa will be continuing to run her luxury Dermaplaning facials and anyone interested and looking to book can message the Extreme Beauty & Fashion Facebook page.

Extreme have also been a big part of the local community over the years, regularly getting involved in special events such as the Christmas Light Switch On, the NLTG Halloween Shop Trail and more recently the #AmazingAccrington Winter Writing Trail, which included a giant billboard on the side of the Extreme building.

After over 30 extremely successful years of operating in the town, Lisa has now moved on for pastures new, with popular estate agents Pendle Hill Properties completing the commercial sale of the property.

Lisa said: "I would also like to say a huge thank you to all my customers over the years and to the fellow local businesses who I have got to know and work alongside.

“I will especially miss working across from ‘Designer Team Hair & Beauty' and their owner Andrea Young - Nikki, Gemma and Susan have been so loyal and supportive for over 30 years!"