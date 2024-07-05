Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fast and ferocious racing of the Soapbox Challenge is returning to towns in the county.

The much loved Soapbox Challenge will take place again this year with events scheduled in Accrington and Longridge.

Set for September 15th, the Longridge Soapbox Derby has been organised by Love Longridge for its second year who promise another full day of fun-packed activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge will return to the town this summer, taking place on Saturday 24th August from 10am – 4pm.

Free-to-spectate, thousands are expected to line the streets of Accrington, as local people and businesses go head-to-head to be crowned Soapbox champion.

As well as a top prize for being the fastest, there will be other opportunities to take home silverware including for the best dressed team and the best designed cart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 18,000 people attended the Soapbox Challenge in Accrington last year. | Amazing Accrington

Brand new to the race this year will be a two-level height ramp at the start line, which competitors will need to take on before facing the 170-metre long track with many surprises along the way, including jumps, chicanes, water pistols and much more.

Those wanting to take part are being urged to get in their entries, with over 30 carts having already signed up for the event which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

One of the confirmed entries for 2024 will see the return of the BBC Radio Lancashire cart driven by Graham Liver.

There will be prizes for first place, as well as the best designed cart and the best dressed team | Amazing Accrington

Alongside the racing there will be a fantastic array of food stalls for visitors to enjoy during an interval between the Soapbox competition, with everything from pizza and kebabs to ice cream on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be entertainment for all the family including dancers and popular local ska band Blowjangles, in what will be a real carnival atmosphere in Accrington town centre.

Local businesses are being encouraged to enter the Soapbox Challenge. | Amazing Accrington

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, added: “The Soapbox Challenge is back and we are more passionate and as excited as ever!

“We are working hard on an incredible track, which will include a much steeper and speedier start. That added speed will make for a fast and frenetic race, with entertainment for the thousands of spectators to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “The Soapbox was named as a finalist in the large event of the year category at last year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards, and you can see why. It really is a tremendous event.

“Not only do we get to see fast and ferocious racing, but the event also brings all areas of the community together to enjoy themselves and to #ShopLocal around town.”