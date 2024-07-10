Accrington Stanley establishes itself as a top conference venue in East Lancashire after ‘best curry club yet’
A Lancashire football club’s conference venue has been praised by many after hosting a popular food club.
Accrington Stanley's world class hospitality venue recently hosted the extremely popular East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Curry Club, with many declaring it as the ‘best one yet’.
The event, which has been running since 2006, sees local businesses come together to network and have a two-course curry themed lunch, all while listening to guest speakers in a relaxed informal setting.
The Curry Club sponsored by Forward Thinking takes place at venues across East Lancashire, but on Friday June 21 it was the turn of The Venue at Stanley.
Located in the beautiful 1968 Lounge, guests got the chance to network while enjoying a drink or two, before enjoying a delicious two-course meal.
They also got the chance to listen to speakers including Bigtank Productions' Rob Hallam, Pretsell Training and Consultancy's William Pretsell and Forward Thinking UK / Coaching For Business' Andy Henderson.
Simon Brierley, Membership Director at East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: "We had an exceptional event at Accrington Stanley, the facilities really are remarkable and we were so well looked after by Karen and the team.
"A few people have said to me that it was the best Curry Club yet!"
Accrington Stanley Events Manager, Karren Gettins, said: "The Curry Club is one of the best known events across East Lancashire and it is always an honour to host it here at Accrington Stanley.
"It has been fantastic to welcome businesses from across the county to enjoy our facilities and we hope to see many of them back here in the future."
