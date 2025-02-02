Preston regeneration projects 'safe' after city told it can keep £20m it might have lost

Preston will not lose any of the £20m it was awarded in ‘levelling up’ cash – in spite of changing how it plans to spend it.

The government has approved a request from Preston City Council to cancel one of the seven regeneration projects that formed part of its bid for the funding in 2022.

Preston's £20m share of the Levelling Up Fund had been hanging in the balance - but is now secure

However, the scale of the change – involving almost half the total amount originally allocated to the city by the previous Conservative government – meant the council had to ask the new Labour administration for permission to move the money around.

Theoretically, the entire cash pot could have been taken back by ministers – a prospect the authority previously cited as justification for pressing ahead with the Ashton Park plans, even as disquiet amongst locals grew louder. In February last year, deputy council leader Martyn Rawlinson appealed to members not to “risk all that money” by changing course.

By July, however, ballooning bills for all of Preston’s levelling up projects forced a rethink, as revealed by the Lancashire Post. The Ashton Park plans were ultimately jettisoned in order to save the other schemes from what was a collective £5m shortfall caused by what the town hall said were rocketing construction costs.

The city council formally asked the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to give the green light to the changes – and this week the authority was advised that its so-called ’project adjustment request’ had been accepted.

The authority was tied in to the tram bridge project regardless of the government’s decision, as work had already begun on the new cross-river connection before the rethink over Ashton Park.

Cllr Valerie Wise, cabinet member for community wealth building and city regeneration, acknowledged at a council meeting on Thursday the move had been a gamble – but said confirmation of the funding was “very good news for Preston”.

She added: “Obviously, we were taking some risks – particularly with the Tram Bridge, because we [said] we were going to fund that anyway whatever happens. [But] now [the money] will be coming from the Levelling Up Fund, [as]...everything that was requested has been agreed.”

It emerged after the Ashton Park project was cancelled that more than £850,000 from the levelling up pot had been spent on developing the plans.