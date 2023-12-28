Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to transform the southern section of Friargagte, between Ringway and the Flag Market.

The overhaul will see new paving and cycleways installed on the already pedestrianised route, as part of a scheme designed to complement pedestrianisation work that is nearing completion on Friargate North. Together, the two projects are designed to better connect the university and Harris quarters.

A shared central space for pedestrians, cyclists and service vehicles will run down the centre of Friargate South, with an area just for those on foot either side (image: Preston City Council)

Residents and businesses are now being invited to have their say on the proposed Friargate South changes, which have been described by the Preston City Council as the “missing piece” in all of the schemes that have been undertaken in recent years to improve the public realm in the city centre - dating back to the introduction of 'shared space' on Fishergate almost a decade go.

The latest revamp would also include improvements to Cheapside and - if the funding can be found for it - to Orchard Street, which runs off Friargate South.

The funded work is planned to begin next autumn and be completed by the end of spring 2025. The Orchard Street upgrade would be done at the same time, should the necessary cash be secured.

The changes will include new seating and the planting of street trees to feature within “rain gardens” and other planted spaces. Litter bins and bollards will also be improved.

The revamped Friargate South will include new trees and seating (image: Preston City Council)

It is hoped that the project will create a greener and more people-friendly street scene, as well as encouraging cycling and the opening of pavement cafes and alfresco dining outlets. There are currently a large number of vacant units within the part of the St. George’s Shopping Centre that fronts onto Friargate South.

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown said that the new look would sit well with other plans currently under consideration to improve walkways, lighting and safety around the Harris Quarter and Market Quarter.

“The Fishergate South scheme is the missing piece of the puzzle. The works, [which] will include new pavements, cycle paths, seating, trees and landscaping, will tie in with what has already been achieved in other areas of the city centre, providing better links with the Harris Quarter and the University of Central Lancashire campus, as well as other existing pedestrian and cycle networks in the city.

“It will also make the area more attractive [and] encourage new retail outlets to the area - and fits in with our plans for cultural enrichment and diversity of leisure and entertainment in the central hub,” Cllr Brown said.

How the 'tired' public realm on Friargate South looks at the moment (image: Preston City Council)

Part of Lancaster Road is also set to be pedestrianised to facilitate outdoor dining within the “Illuminate and Integrate” project which the city council consulted upon before Christmas.

It was also recently revealed that the over-running works on Friargate North - which include pedestrianisation of the previously busy section of that thoroughfare between Ringway and Marsh Lane - will be finished by Lancashire County Council early in the new year.

The cash for the Friargate South and Cheapside overhaul will come from a tranche of the £20.9m Preston was awarded as part of the Levelling Up Fund - which is also paying for projects including the replacement of the Old Tram Bridge between Avenham Park and Penwortham and new facilities in Ashton, Moor and Waverley parks - as well as a £1m contribution from Lancashire County Council’s local Levelling Up Investment Fund.

County Hall’s cabinet member for economic development and growth, Aiody Riggott, said that the Friargate South upgrade was “another great example of joined up partnership working that helps us to realise Lancashire’s economic and regeneration ambitions”.

“We can level up our county by improving our local public realm and delivering active travel networks that better serve and connect local communities,” he added.

Existing businesses will remain open throughout the Friargate South works, which will be carried out by Eric Wright Civil Engineering.

To take part in the public consultation into the plans, which runs until 21st January, click here. Businesses in the area are also being asked to fill in a special questionnaire - designed to help the scheme to be planned in a way that minimises disruption to traders - which is available via the same link.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WHERE?

Friargate South

***A shared pedestrian/cyclist/service vehicle zone paved with a warm, buff tone of natural granite finish and concrete paving.

***A one-way contraﬂow cycle lane paved in a darker tone so that it stands out.

***A two-tone corduroy strip of paving to the edge of the shared-use central carriageway zone, for pedestrians.

***A feature paved area at the point where Friargate South meets Orchard Street

***Three granite-paved courtesy crossings

Cheapside

***A new contraﬂow cycle lane alongside the Flag Market with an asphalt /chippings surface

***Resurfacing of the pavement area with a natural granite finish.

***Resurfacing of the carriageway with new asphalt surface

***Two additional granite-paved ‘courtesy crossings’.

Orchard Street (subject to funding being secured)

***A shared pedestrian/cyclist /service vehicle zone paved with a natural granite ﬁnish and paving.

***A two-tone corduroy strip of paving to the edge of the central zone, for pedestrians.

New street furniture across all three locations

***Cycle stands

***Litter bins/bollards

***Benches and seating blocks

***Street trees set within rain gardens/planted areas