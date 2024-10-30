Major Preston road changes planned for new cycle lane

A new cycle lane is set to be installed on the edge of Preston city centre in an attempt to give a boost to bike-riding.

If approved, the 700-metre long facility - which would be segregated from motor traffic - will run along Queen Street and Avenham Lane, creating a new east-west route for cyclists.

The public are now being asked for their thoughts on the scheme, which would involve a reduction in the width of some grass verges in order to make way for the new two-way lane. The work - scheduled to begin next spring - would also see environmental improvements made in the area, including tree planting.

How the proposed new cycle lane would look on Queen Street | Preston City Council

Preston City Council says the project would “bridge a key gap” in cycling infrastructure and encourage two-wheeled trips to work, college and for leisure and shopping.

The route would better connect the railway station in the west to places of education in the east and would form part of the wider cycling network, linking in with the Guild Wheel and routes to Avenham Park and through into South Ribble, via the forthcoming replacement of the Old Tram Bridge.

The cycle lane is one of the package of projects for which Preston was awarded £20m from the last government’s Levelling Up Fund in January 2023. It was originally expected that the new route would cost £1m to install, but an extra £500K was added to the budget back in August.

The wide grass verge on Queen Street will go to make way for the cycle lane | Preston City Council

The increase was part of a redistribution of the cash previously allocated to plans to build new football facilities on Ashton Park. That £9.7m scheme was scrapped in the face of a £5m shortfall across all of Preston’s Levelling Up Fund projects, which have now been collectively relabelled as the ‘Active Preston’ initiative.

Valerie Wise, Preston City Council’s cabinet member for community wealth-building, said of the plans: “We are dedicated to delivering our vision of ‘a healthier, more liveable, and sustainably connected city’ through the Active Preston programme. The east-west cycle scheme is a vital part of this effort and we invite feedback from the public and local businesses through the consultation process.

“This project will make Preston more accessible for cyclists by providing a safe, dedicated path into the city centre,” Cllr Wise added.

The consultation is open until 15th November and comments can be submitted by visiting preston.gov.uk/consultations or emailing [email protected]

An informal drop-in event has been arranged for residents and local businesses to meet the project team, view the plans and ask any questions they may have about the scheme. It will take place in the town hall on 6th November, between 4pm and 7pm. The venue is also the site of a public exhibition of the project.