Preston’s largest and oldest park is set for an overhaul that will see one of its historic features given a new lease of life.

The Serpentine Lake, in Moor Park, will be enlarged - with new fountains installed and a long-forgotten bridge across the water reinstated.

Plans for a series of upgrades to the popular green space were first mooted more than two years ago as part of the city’s successful bid for cash from the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Full details of the proposed works have now been unveiled after a planning application seeking permission for the £3.9m facelift was lodged.

New wildflower meadows will also be created and additional trees and shrubs planted.

The park’s undercover “loggia” area is in line for a raft of improvements, along with some of the footpaths running through the wider site and its play area and sports pavilion.

The lake - which was in existence at the time Moor Park was formed in 1833 - will be extended southwards into an area currently occupied by trees and other vegetation.

The body of water will first be drained and the area de-silted, while the newly-expanded lake will be surrounded by wetland plants. Wildflowers will enclose it on three sides and the surrounding railings will be refurbished.

A path will be created that will run from the existing footway near the water and ultimately connect to the new bridge, which will cross the lake in an east-west direction. The new 26-metre long structure will replicate the route of a previous bridge and will feature a steel lattice framework and timber deckboards.

According to the planning application, attempts were made to incorporate into the new bridge the Pulham stone abutments that remain from its predecessor. While that ultimately proved impossible, the features will be retained and repaired.

Meanwhile, the loggia - an outdoor gallery space, which is covered, but open to the elements - will be refurbished and its setting within the park enhanced. The existing surfacing will be replaced with a buff-coloured resin gravel, which also replace some areas of poor quality planting. A new cast iron fence will run along the edge of the Loggia area to act as a safety barrier for the lake.

The pavilion will see improvements made both inside and out, while some new equipment will be installed in the play area. The south east entrance to the park, from Sir Tom Finney Way, will also be upgraded.

The plans - put forward by Preston City Council - will now be assessed by the authority’s own independent planning officers.