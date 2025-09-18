Demolition rethink for revamp of historic Preston court site Amounderness House

Part of an historic Preston city centre site is set to remain standing – having previously been destined for demolition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after plans to breathe life back into the Grade II-listed Amounderness House complex – the city’s former magistrates’ courts – were redesigned in what the Lancashire Post understands is an effort to cut costs on the £9m scheme.

The Preston City Council-led project to convert the property – on Lancaster Road, next to the town hall – into an office and retail facility was first approved in November 2023, when it was estimated the bill would be £7.4m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal was to refurbish the 19th and early 20th-century sections of the disused building, while demolishing some of its more modern additions, in order to create a flexible workspace hub.

Amounderness House has been largely empty for more than a quarter of a century | .

The landmark premises – which first opened as a police station in 1857, before being extended in 1901 – have lain largely empty for more than 25 years since the courts were relocated.

Changes to the original blueprint for the revamp were given the green light by city council planners in May this year, but – following what has been described as a “design review” – permission is now being sought for further amendments to the revamp, which is being delivered by a separate arm of the authority.

According to the application detailing the latest proposed rethink, it is now intended to retain the south wing of the complex, which had originally been due to be flattened and replaced with a new building housing a pair of ‘duplex’ craft, studio or retail units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the existing two-storey block will be “cleaned, repaired and repointed”. The Post understands that it will still house the two previously proposed facilities.

At ground-floor level, existing window sills will be lowered to create large, “shopfront-style” curtain walling, framed with boxed aluminium window surrounds. New windows will also be installed on the first floor.

Other changes being proposed include modifying the existing pass door at the courtyard gates to provide emergency escape and level access.

Overall, 26 offices and workspaces of various sizes will be created on the site to cater for both established companies and start-up businesses. They will be operated by Preston-based bespoke office space provider Wrkspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overhaul will also involve the creation of a new public space within the existing courtyard area.

The planned revamp formed part of Preston’s successful bid to the government’s Towns Fund, which saw the city handed £20.9m for a raft of projects in March 2021.

The Amounderness House scheme had originally been due to become operational later this year, but a revised completion date has not yet been revealed.