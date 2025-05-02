Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Updated plans for a £9m transformation of Preston's historic Amounderness House into modern flexible workspace have been approved.

The amended proposals follow changes to the original design of planned new build elements and facades in the rear courtyard of the Grade II listed property.

With planning consent already granted, the updated plans by FWP Architects and submitted by S&L Planning Consultants on behalf of Preston City Council proposed changes to the rear elevation while still creating 26 offices and studios plus meeting and event space to be operated by Preston-based bespoke office space provider Wrkspace.

The rear elevation changes were designed to be sympathetic with the existing building, with complementary materials and sustainability factors considered while achieving cost efficiencies. The revised plans incorporate the existing courtyard, which is being improved for public use. The building's physical and historical architecture will continue to be sensitively preserved as part of the overall refurbishment.

Maple Grove Developments, the development arm of Preston-based Eric Wright Group, is working with Preston City Council to deliver the transformation of Amounderness House, built in 1857 as a police station before becoming a magistrates court.

As no objections to the amended proposals were received, the Council granted consent and work will start on site this summer.

Artist's Impression of the new look Amounderness House | PCC

Chris Hayward, Preston City Council's director of development and housing, added: "Breathing new life into Amounderness House will play a key role in our ongoing drive to support the growth of innovative local businesses by providing them with an inspiring and dynamic city centre hub."

John Chesworth, chair of Preston's Towns Fund Board, said: "The much-anticipated rejuvenation of Amounderness House will transform an outstanding and historic property, further boosting economic activity in central Preston by providing state-of-the-art flexible workspace for ambitious businesses."

Nik Puttnam, senior development manager at Maple Grove Developments (MGD), explained: "MGD are delighted to be involved in the Amounderness House project. The restoration and refurbishment of this key part of Preston's heritage into high quality managed workspace, will complement the wider regeneration of the Harris Quarter. Further, the delivery of this new managed workspace will support the economic growth of the city centre and opportunities for new local businesses."

Rizwan Seth, managing director of Wrkspace, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be part of the newly approved Amounderness House development in the heart of Preston city centre. Working alongside Maple Grove Developments and Preston City Council on this landmark project reflects our shared commitment to revitalising city centre spaces.

"The addition of Amounderness House to our successful network of Wrkspace business centres across Lancashire represents an exciting opportunity to support Preston's growing business community with flexible, high-quality workspace."

Amounderness House is one of six major projects under Preston's Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme, for which the City was awarded £20.9m from the Government's Towns Fund in March 2021.

