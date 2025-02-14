Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough is breaking barriers by sharing his personal experiences with mental health in an exclusive episode of the Young Preston podcast.

Whatmough, 28, sat down with the Champions clients behind the podcast to discuss mental health and emotional challenges he’s faced both on and off the pitch. In a powerful conversation, he highlights the pressures that come with being a professional athlete and offers a message of hope and resilience for anyone struggling.

Whatmough recently became an ambassador for the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network's Champions programme, which works to positively impact young people at risk of offending, by helping them build self-confidence, resilience, and essential life skills.

Jack’s commitment to community involvement makes him a powerful role model for the young people involved. Reflecting on why he wanted to become the Champions Ambassador, Jack, who was raised in Gosport, said: “Where I was brought up wasn't the nicest area in the world, so I was fortunate that I got put on the right path. Being able to go out in the community to safe places where I could play football, be around my mates, and stay out of trouble - I feel as though I can somewhat relate to the young people who are involved with Champions.

“For me, when I was growing up, going out to play football in the community and having a place to spend time with your friends was a big part of my childhood. So, to be able to play a small part and give back to young people in a similar position, in whatever way I can, is something that means a lot to me.”

In addition to his mental health advocacy, Whatmough has also recorded a second episode with the podcast, where he delves into his family life, his journey through football, and the choices that have kept him on the right track.

Episode available here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6mE4vzSzcuF5AN4fVeDqYx?si=4849befc1291407f