A Lancashire dad has praised the new social care technology that has transformed his disabled son’s life.

More than 800 people with learning disabilities and mental health conditions in the North West will be able to live safer and more independent lives thanks to groundbreaking technology introduced through a three way partnership here in Lancashire.

Together, the charity Alternative Futures Group (AFG), assisted living technology specialists My Ecosystem and Lancashire County Council, have installed bespoke, cutting-edge technology in 13 bungalows at AFG’s 24-hour supported living housing in Parklands Court in Accrington.

This innovative technology has completely transformed the lives of people AFG supports, like Alex, 35 from Lancashire, who has complex needs, including autism and epilepsy.

After more than a decade of relying on 24-hour in-person care, Alex can now experience moments of independence for the very first time.

Alex’s father, Ian Whittaker from Lancashire, said: “Alex’s happiness and wellbeing has always been my top priority. Due to his complex needs, we always wanted to ensure he gets the personal care he deserves.

“Moving to AFG’s Parklands facility has been a positive move now the safety measures are in place. Before we were often worrying about his safety or the risk of him hurting himself or others. [However] with this technology there [is] reassurance.

“He’s so much happier, calmer and with the increased confidence that has come with this.

“Knowing he’s not just being cared for but - enjoying life and building new connections - means everything to us.”

L: Andrew Kendall, CCO at Alternative Futures Group. R: Parklands Court in Accrington | submit

Chris Lamble, Area Manager at AFG, said: “The introduction of My Ecosystem at AFG Parklands has been life-changing for Alex. For more than a decade, he was supported with 24-hour, in-person care and wasn’t able to be left alone.

“Now, we’ve completely transformed Alex’s life and he has his own time alone while still being cared for safely. Before this, Alex was often physically, damaging property and isolating himself. He wouldn’t interact with others and lived a very solitary life.

“Now, thanks to this technology, we can offer fully tailored and personalised care. Alex is calmer, more content and he hasn’t shown any behaviours that challenge in months. Our staff no longer need to double up to support him, freeing them to deliver the best care possible.

“The biggest change, though, is Alex’s newfound social confidence. He’s started joining in with group activities like bingo and quizzes - things we never thought possible. Just the other day, he shook hands with someone we support for the first time in over 10 years.”

Andrew Kendall, CCO at Alternative Futures Group, said: “Empowering the independence of the people we support is at the heart of everything we do. With severe staff and skill shortages impacting our sector, we are leveraging technology to enhance our approach to personalised care.

“This industry-first innovation not only allows us to offer round-the-clock support but also empowers greater autonomy for these valued members in our society. We are proud to work with Lancashire County Council and My Ecosystem to make a real difference to the independence of those we support with this project.”

Tailored to each person and property, the tech retrofits include smart floors that track movements and falls, systems to control lights, heating, blinds and windows, reactive speakers for soothing sounds and advanced energy and building management tech.

With My Ecosystem's support, these technologies are seamlessly integrated into a single system, simplifying monitoring and care for support workers.

The result is not only a safer environment, reduced risks and increased independence for individuals with complex needs, but also minimises the number of hours and intrusion of care into their privacy.

Andrew continued: “Following the success of the Parklands project, we will be working with My EcoSystem, on the audit of 38 of our Knowsley properties.

“With Skills for Care predicting 650,000 more support workers needed by 2035, we're dedicated to supporting this sector and help achieve these goals.”

Christian Geisselmann, Principal Consultant at My Ecosystem, said: “Partnering with AFG allows us to touch more lives with the personalised care they deserve.

“Today’s tech can truly enhance independence for those with learning disabilities. From discrete alarms to eye-movement tech, we create custom solutions that fit each person's unique needs.”

For more information on AFG and the support it provides, please visit www.afgroup.org.uk for more on My Ecosystem visit www.myecosystem.co.uk