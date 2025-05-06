Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The jury has been sworn in for a Preston North End footballer who pleaded not guilty to assault and affray charges.

The trial of defender Jordan Storey, 27, who is accused of allegedly assaulting Tomas Whatmough on January 14 last year has entered its first day.

He pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing at Preston Crown Court to two charges from last January.

The hearing which began earlier today, paused at 1pm before resuming an hour or so later.

The trial, which is expected to last up to three days, was originally scheduled for 2026, but was brought forward to May this year.

Earlier this year the footballer had signed a new contract until the summer of 2028.

It’s a three-year extension for the centre-back - who was set to see his deal expire at the end of the current season.

Storey signed from Exeter City back in 2018 and has gone on to make 215 appearances for PNE - with a brief loan spell spent at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2021/22 campaign.