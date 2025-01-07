Breaking

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey to stand trial after denying assault and affray charges

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:54 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 11:54 GMT
A Preston North End footballer will stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty to assault and affray charges.

Defender Jordan Storey, 27, is accused of allegedly assaulting Tomas Whatmough on January 14 last year.

The 27-year-old will now face trial in May this year.
The 27-year-old will now face trial in May this year. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

He pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court yesterday to two charges from last January.

The footballer has recently signed a new contract until the summer of 2028.

It’s a three-year extension for the centre-back - who was set to see his deal expire at the end of the current season.

Storey signed from Exeter City back in 2018 and has gone on to make 215 appearances for PNE - with a brief loan spell spent at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2021/22 campaign.

A trial lasting up to three days was originally scheduled for 2026, but has now been brought forward to May this year.

Related topics:FootballPreston

