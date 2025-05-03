£30,000 in cash seized and man arrested after police stop car on M6 near Chorley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 11:52 BST
A man was arrested and £30,000 in cash seized after police stopped a car on the M6 near Chorley.

Police pulled over a grey Renault Scenic travelling southbound near Charnock Richard shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

The vehicle was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A man was arrested and £30,000 in cash seized after police stopped a car on the M6 near Chorley
A man was arrested and £30,000 in cash seized after police stopped a car on the M6 near Chorley | Contributed

Officers discovered a large quantity of cash during the search, estimated at around £30,000.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

