£30,000 in cash seized and man arrested after police stop car on M6 near Chorley
Police pulled over a grey Renault Scenic travelling southbound near Charnock Richard shortly after 9pm on Thursday.
The vehicle was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Officers discovered a large quantity of cash during the search, estimated at around £30,000.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody.
