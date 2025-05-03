Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested and £30,000 in cash seized after police stopped a car on the M6 near Chorley.

Police pulled over a grey Renault Scenic travelling southbound near Charnock Richard shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

The vehicle was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers discovered a large quantity of cash during the search, estimated at around £30,000.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.