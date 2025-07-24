Children from Whitefield Primary School in Penwortham were the first to try out the new state-of-the-art playground at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters rushed to play on climbing frames, slides, swings and a pirate ship, which have helped to double the size of the playground.

But first they had to cut the ribbon on the popular area, which is part of a £100,000 investment to improve the nature reserve for families. This will also include new picnic areas, increased seating, introduced new BBQ zones, and carrying out long-requested repairs to the access road and car park – as a result of visitor feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Wright

Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Brockholes, just off the M6, at Samlesbury has more than 100,000 visitors a year, giving nature lovers a chance to get close to wildlife in comfortable surroundings.

LWT Head of Communications, Alan Wright said: “Getting families along to Brockholes to use the play area means we are getting children and their parents out into nature at all times of the year. Hopefully, being outdoors will inspire them to become more interested in wildlife and supporting our conservation work.

“We have always seen Brockholes as a nursery for wildlife but also for young people who may go on to get involved in nature and conservation later in their lives. Today was great fun and I thoroughly recommend the new play equipment.”