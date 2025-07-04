Work is well-underway on a new children’s play area at one of the North West’s biggest family attractions.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust has announced that staff have been working hard behind the scenes to transform the youngster’s area at Brockholes Nature Reserve.

The updated play area will have a jigsaw tower, pirate ship, see-saw and dart activity climber, as well as bark flooring and a host of other attractions for youngsters of all ages.

Bosses at the reserve say they’re hoping to have the playground completed “within the next couple of weeks” so that it will be open in time for the summer holidays.

An idea of how the new playground will look at Brockholes Nature Reserve | LWT

Alan Wright, spokesman for LWT said: "We see Brockholes as a nursery for wildlife and for our human visitors, so we need to make sure families have exciting and safe areas to enjoy, while they are getting the benefits from being outdoors in nature.

"The new play area is wonderful, I really like the pirate ship and would love to have had something like that when I was a kid. But it is placed in amongst woodland and colourful wildflower meadows, so families will have an opportunity to listen to birds and bees and look out for deer and butterflies, while they play.

"When people visit Brockholes we want there to be something for the whole family, so they will continue to help us to support wildlife in Lancashire."

Creative Play UK said: “We're thrilled to see the plans coming to life at Brockholes! It’s been a pleasure designing and installing a play space that reflects the natural beauty of the reserve while offering exciting opportunities for active, inclusive play. We can’t wait for families to enjoy it this summer.”