Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local councillors have said recent proposals for car park charges have ‘singled out’ this Lancashire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introducing car park charges in Pendle would ruin Colne town centre’s shopping scene which has been carefully nurtured through hard work, councillors have said.

Pendle Council is reviewing arrangements for its off-street car parks which are currently free of charge but can require drivers to display parking discs in windscreens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors at the latest Colne area committee discussed a report on drawing-up a new overarching Pendle parking policy followed by five area-specific strategies for Nelson, Brierfield, Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne.

Councillors were also asked to join a working group to review car parking and each area.

Cllr Ash Sutcliffe (right) says the money received would not benefit Colne. | NW

A council report stated: “The main outcome from previous surveys and reports is that one size does not fit all. Each area has its own car parking requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It outlined topics including short stay, pay-and-display, short stay discs and enforcement, residents-only schemes, business permits, car park maintenance and EV charging points for electric cars.

There are 13 public car parks in Colne, three of which have short stay disc parking while three sites are currently out of action.

Colne’s largest car park is Dockray Street with 90 bays which is seen as under-used and could be looked at for long stay or also some business permit spaces.

Conservative Cllr David Cockburn-Price, chairman of the Colne committee, said: “It’s a very interesting report with some contentious comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know Pendle Council would like to charge everybody everywhere. But we need to look at an overall policy while also looking at individual towns.”

Fellow Conservative Cllr Kieran McGladdery said: “Any funding gained from car parks in a local area would not be ring-fenced for that area. I don’t want parking charges in Colne.

“However, if revenue was generated from one car park then it should be spent on the upkeep of that site. We have already invested in some of our car parks and painted arches (entrances) for example.”

David Cockburn Price who is the Conservative Councillor for Boulsworth and Foulridge. | Pendle Borough Council

Cllr Ash Sutcliffe said: “It’s distasteful to single-out Colne. The money received from fees would not benefit Colne. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also compared existing and suggested costs for residents parking permits.

The report said the current price for permits in Cuba Street, Nelson, was £55 including VAT but a new suggested price was £300.

However, councillors on the Nelson area committee had agreed a proposed new permit cost of £30, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sutcliffe said: “The Nelson committee suggested £30, which is ten per cent – a fraction – of the recommended fee. It stinks. We have always been fair and we have paid our way. We also need to consider taxi spaces, some of which are wasted.”

Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.