Colne Town Council announce free fan zone at Alkincoats Park to watch England in the Euros Final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This Lancashire town will be supporting the Three Lions this Sunday as they host a free fan zone for residents to cheer on the nation.
Colne Town Council have announced that they will be holding Colne’s own FREE fanzone for the 2024 Euros Final which will feature England vs Spain.
The fan zone will be located in Alkincoats Park, Colne and will be a follow on from the Town Council’s planned Family Fun Day.
In what many have described as England’s best performance of the tournament so far, the Three Lions ran out 2-1 victors.
As extra-time approached, substitute Ollie Watkins smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.
As a result, England progressed onto the Euros Final which is the first time the nation has reached a final that isn’t on home soil.
The final will take place at 8pm on Sunday, June 30 as England face tough opposition in Spain who have been seen as the best team in the Euros.
The viewing for the final will start after Colne Town Council’s Annual Family Fun Day which also takes place at Alkincoats Park.
At the event will be a fantastic array of attractions and entertainment galore with something for everyone including free giant inflatable Hungry Hippos, a free birds of prey show and a free comedy magic show.
Cllr. A Chamberlain, Chairman of Colne Town Council’s Events Committee, said: “Most fan zones in the area you have to pay to enter to watch England however we want to create one of the biggest free fan zones in the area meaning that everyone can get involved!”
The fan zone will also feature some pre-match entertainment, children’s funfair rides,
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
England themed face painting, a large outdoor screen to show the match and an unmissable atmosphere.
Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said: “Everyone is invited to come along and cheer on the three lions in the Euros Final.
“We want everyone to come together as a community to back the lads in Germany and hopefully win this year’s competition.”
Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.