Local residents will be able to watch the highly anticipated England v Spain match at a free fan zone!

This Lancashire town will be supporting the Three Lions this Sunday as they host a free fan zone for residents to cheer on the nation.

Colne Town Council have announced that they will be holding Colne’s own FREE fanzone for the 2024 Euros Final which will feature England vs Spain.

The fan zone will be located in Alkincoats Park, Colne and will be a follow on from the Town Council’s planned Family Fun Day.

Alkincoats Park will host a jam-packed day including the Annual Family Fun Day and the free fan zone. | Colne Town Council

In what many have described as England’s best performance of the tournament so far, the Three Lions ran out 2-1 victors.

As extra-time approached, substitute Ollie Watkins smashed a shot home from a narrow angle to send Southgate’s side into Sunday’s final.

As a result, England progressed onto the Euros Final which is the first time the nation has reached a final that isn’t on home soil.

The final will take place at 8pm on Sunday, June 30 as England face tough opposition in Spain who have been seen as the best team in the Euros.

The viewing for the final will start after Colne Town Council’s Annual Family Fun Day which also takes place at Alkincoats Park.

At the event will be a fantastic array of attractions and entertainment galore with something for everyone including free giant inflatable Hungry Hippos, a free birds of prey show and a free comedy magic show.

The Family Fun Day will have all sorts of rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. | Naz Alam

Cllr. A Chamberlain, Chairman of Colne Town Council’s Events Committee, said: “Most fan zones in the area you have to pay to enter to watch England however we want to create one of the biggest free fan zones in the area meaning that everyone can get involved!”

The fan zone will also feature some pre-match entertainment, children’s funfair rides,

England themed face painting, a large outdoor screen to show the match and an unmissable atmosphere.

Mr. Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said: “Everyone is invited to come along and cheer on the three lions in the Euros Final.

“We want everyone to come together as a community to back the lads in Germany and hopefully win this year’s competition.”

