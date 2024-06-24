Colne Town Council’s Annual Family Fun Day is returning for its third year!
A huge annual family event is returning to Colne for its third year with organisers saying it will be the biggest one yet.
Following the success and popularity of the previous two events, Colne Town Council’s Annual Family Fun Day is set to take place in Alkincoates Park on Sunday July 14.
The council have promised to deliver a day jam-packed with activities and have pulled out all of the stops to guarantee the biggest and best Family Fun Day to date.
Like previous years, there will be a fantastic array of attractions and entertainment galore with something for everyone including free giant inflatable Hungry Hippos, a free birds of prey show and a free comedy magic show.
There will also be activities such as rodeo football, knight duel shows, face painting, a Punch & Judy show, children’s funfair rides, giant inflatables, a huge market and appearances from special guests Bluey and Bingo.
On top of all of this, the event will have a fantastic range of entertainment live on the stage including live music from the brilliant Sean Toms, performances from Pendle Academy of Dance, a live Moana sing-a-long and an unmissable stage show with Taz.
Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, Nathan Cutler, said: “Our Family Fun Day is an incredible event for Colne, the event features a fantastic variety of entertainment with something for everyone.
“Get the date in your calendar and come and join the fun!”
Unfortunately, there will be no parking available in Alkincoates Park but visitors to the event can park at Holt House and enter through the top of the park which is approximately a three minute walk to the event area.
The sponsors, who have made the day of family friendly fun possible, are Macadams and EFS Global.
