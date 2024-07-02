Colne law firm raises £2,940 for charity will-writing campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Colne law firm has raised an incredible £2,940 by participating in an annual charity will-writing campaign – which will help to fund vital work in the UK and abroad.

Farnworth Shaw has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2008 and has raised a grand total of £5,053, by volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Amanda Howfield, from the firm, said: “We love taking part in Will Aid, and to raise so much for charity was a real team effort.

Rebecca Sykes and Amanda Howfield of Farnworth Shaw

“The entire team is very proud to take part, and we’re delighted to have given so many people the reassurance of knowing they have a professionally written will.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to know that such well-deserving charities will benefit, helping people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to all the firms for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities, which include Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire.