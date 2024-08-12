Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beth Lancaster and her partner Damian Hodgson have raised over £6,000 for a national charity providing support to families with children in hospital.

The Rhoden Inn, a popular local pub in Oswaldtwistle, has raised £6,094 for its local branch of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

In honour of the Rhoden Inn’s incredible fundraising efforts, a room at the Manchester House, part of Ronald McDonald Manchester, has been named after the pub.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

On Saturday June 8, the Rhoden Inn hosted a family fun day for the local community to raise money for Ronald McDonald.

The Rhoden Inn Team, including operators Bethany Lancaster & Damian Hodgson and their son, Spencer. | Admiral Taverns

The day featured an array of fantastic entertainment including an ‘Under 30s vs Over 30s’ football match, children’s games, live performances, an auction, a raffle, and a selection of food trucks offering burgers, ice cream and more.

Ronald McDonald is a national charity providing free accommodation and support to families with children in hospital.

Operating 14 houses across the UK – supported entirely through donations and volunteers – it allows families to stay close to their children for as long as they need during critical times.

At the helm of the Rhoden Inn is community hero, Beth Lancaster who has been running the pub for the past four years with her partner, Damian Hodgson.

Having grown up in the area and spent many years working in the pub industry, Beth has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Rhoden Inn and has worked tirelessly to create a vibrant space that enhances all aspects of local life.

Operator at the Rhoden Inn, Beth Lancaster, said: “We are absolutely over the moon that we managed to raise so much money for such a fantastic charity that is so close to mine, Damian and our whole family’s heart.

Operators of The Rhoden Inn at Ronald McDonald House branch. | Admiral Taverns

“The work they do at Ronald McDonald is truly incredible so being able to support them in this way feels very special.

“I’d also like to thank each and every person that came to our fun day to show their support, our customers for their continued loyalty and of course to our fantastic team for all their hard work in cementing the Rhoden at the heart of Oswaldtwistle.”

Proper Pubs operators are always looking for ways to bring people together and support meaningful causes through a regular schedule of entertainment and fundraising initiatives.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “On behalf of myself and the whole team here at Proper Pubs, I’d like to thank Beth, Damian and the team for all their incredible hard work at the Rhoden Inn and ongoing community support which seems to know no boundaries!

“It’s wonderful to see community spirit in action and it stands testament to our values here at Proper Pubs.”

