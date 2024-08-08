The Royal Oak pub at 216 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, is up for lease with live in accommodation on the first floor.
It has 2/3 bedrooms, a family bathroom, living room and kitchen. There is a well established clientele base, being in the hub of the community.
The pub is located in a fantastic village location just a short distance away from Chorley/Preston town centre and boasts a small bar with outside drinking available and a separate games room.
Offers over £299,995 are being accepted. For more information contact Ben Rose Estate Agents in Chorley.
Take a look at some of the pics.
