Royal Oak pub in Chorley goes up for lease with live in accommodation

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST

Ever dreamt of running a pub? Now could be your chance as one has just come on the market in Chorley.

The Royal Oak pub at 216 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, is up for lease with live in accommodation on the first floor.

It has 2/3 bedrooms, a family bathroom, living room and kitchen. There is a well established clientele base, being in the hub of the community.

The pub is located in a fantastic village location just a short distance away from Chorley/Preston town centre and boasts a small bar with outside drinking available and a separate games room.

Offers over £299,995 are being accepted. For more information contact Ben Rose Estate Agents in Chorley.

Offers over £299,995 are being accepted for the pub.

Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

The lease comes with upstairs live in accommodation.

Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

The cosy interior.

Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

Anyone interested should contact Ben Rose Estate Agents in Chorley.

Photo: Ben Rose Estate Agents

