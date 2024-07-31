Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These two Lancashire restaurants were named in the Good Food Guide top 100 list out of 60,000 nominations!

The eagerly anticipated Good Food Guide saw two Lancashire restaurants named in the top 100 list.

A gastropub, in the remote village of Grindleton, naked The Rum Fox made it only the coveted list despite only having been open since March last year.

Nestled in the hills of the Ribble Valley and just a few miles away from Clitheroe, Grindleton had been missing a village pub since 2017 when the only pub and eatery, The Duke of York, closed down.

Yet this changed when a petition from residents saw The Rum Fox open to the delight of the community.

Owner Bob Geldard, pictured outside The Rum Fox. | Rum Fox/ Ben Ashby

Owned by head chef Bob Geldard, former head chef at the Duke of York in Grindleton, and run by Bob's partner Kiaja, the Rum Fox promises an unforgettable dining experience with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

Geldard said: "It means everything to us, all the hard work that we have put in.

"It was a bit of a surprise. We are very happy that we have good customers who have been very loyal to us and people who I have been cooking for over a long time have nominated us and it's a really nice surprise.”

Described as a country pub and restaurant, The Rum Fox offers seasonal, tasting, set lunch and Sunday menus taking a fine dining approach.

The Rum Fox is one of only two restaurants in Lancashire to have been named in the Good Food Guide 2024, for the 100 best local restaurants.

This came out of an astonishing 60,000 nominations including bistros, brasseries, pubs and cafes.

The other Lancashire restaurant that made it onto the list is authentic Indian restaurant, A Se Anar in Blackpool.

A Sa Anar is an Asian-fusion restaurant in Blackpool.

Opened by former special educational needs teacher Renuka Morris the Highfield Road restaurant embodies her love for cooking and providing to the local community.

Alongside her husband Colin she renovated a former retail unit into an Asian hybrid restaurant following the pandemic.

The menu tells the story of her life – combining her upbringing in Calcutta with western methods learnt in England she has created a menu that brings the strong flavours of India to an Anglican pallet.

Posting on their social media, A Se Anar said: “Starting a small business has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding journeys of my life. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, friends, and community who have stood by me through every high and low.”

“Your encouragement has fueled my resilience, helping me to push through the countless obstacles and doubts that come with entrepreneurship.

"Here's to embracing the journey, celebrating the progress, and never losing sight of the vision. Thank you all for being part of this adventure with me!”