Ribble Valley Borough Council has started proceedings in the High Court against the owners of the Punch Bowl Inn in Hurst Green.

The council is seeking an injunction requiring Donelan Trading Limited, Andrew Richard Donelan and Nicola Donelan, to comply with a listed building enforcement notice. If granted, the injunction will require the defendants to rebuild the historic inn, which was unlawfully demolished in 2021.

The proceedings are the latest move in a long-running battle to see the 18th Century building restored.

The site of the Punch Bowl Inn in Hurst Green, which was unlawfully demolished in 2021. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Coun. Sue Bibby, chair of the council’s planning and development committee, said: “From the outset we have tried to work with the owners of the Punch Bowl to achieve a sensitive restoration of this landmark building to its former state. Regrettably, at every turn, they have frustrated our efforts to resolve this matter, despite being given plenty of time to remediate the situation.

“As there has been no attempt to break ground, we now have no alternative but to seek injunctive relief through the High Court.”

The Grade II listed building was demolished without permission by owners Donelan Trading Limited in June 2021. In December 2022, Donelan Trading, contractor Percliff and five individuals were ordered to pay a total of around £70,000 in fines and court costs for their part in the demolition of the building.

Following a decision by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2023, to uphold an enforcement notice issued by the council, the company was given a year in which to rebuild the inn.The deadline to do so expired in March this year, without any work having been started.

The Punch Bowl Inn dates from 1720 and is said to have been visited by the highwaymen Dick Turpin and Ned King in 1738. Failure to comply with a High Court injunction requiring it to be rebuilt may amount to contempt of court.