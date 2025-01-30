Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two legendary punk rock bands are heading to Lancashire next week for one night only and tickets are still available.

The Grammy nominated pop punk band Bowling For Soup are embarking on a new 2025 UK tour this February, celebrating 20 years of one of their most successful albums, A Hangover You Don’t Deserve.

Having wowed enormous crowds once again last summer with their first Download Festival performances since 2014, Bowling For Soup say the are delighted to be going on “a full tour in their home away from home here in the UK”.

Not only that, Bowling For Soup will be supported by the Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus as well as a rapidly rising Florida pop punk outfit called Magnolia Park.

Bowling For Soup (top) and support at Wheatus (bottom) are performing in Blackpool next week. Credit: Show info and Getty | Show info and Getty

When are Bowling For Soup and Wheatus heading to Lancashire?

Bowling For Soup’s A Hangover You Don’t Deserve tour comes to the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Wednesday, February 5.

Doors open at 7:00pm unless you have a VIP ticket wich is arrival by 5:40pm for a 6:00pm start time.

What can we expect from the show?

The evening kicks off with warm up performances from the American rockband Wheatus (formed in 1995 and best known for their quadruple platinum single ‘Teenage Dirtbag’) and the Amercan pop-punk band Magnolia Park (formed in 2018).

Aptly named ‘A Hangover You Don’t Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour’, Bowling For Soup will then be playing the album in full, plus a host of other hits from their 30-year career.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

All tickets are £40.25.

You can buy them online here, by contacting the Winter Gardens Box Office on 0844 770 0593 or by going down in person.

Box office times vary.

VIP tickets were available but these have now sold out.