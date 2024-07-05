Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of eligible families across Lancashire should have receive an e-voucher to allow them to book a place on one of the many summer holiday activities and food (HAF) clubs taking place this summer.

How does the free scheme work?

The Lancashire County Council HAF programme provides at least four hours of activities a day, including a meal, over 16 days of the school summer holiday.

If their child is eligible for a funded place, families will receive an e-voucher by text or email on July 3. The text or email will come from hello@holidays whom Lancashire County Council have commissioned to send out the vouchers.

They will be issued by a child’s school and sent to the contact phone number or email account held by them. .

The e-voucher will contain a 16-digit HAF code and will have a link to LCC’s HAF webpage.

Families in Lancashire will receive free activity and food club vouchers this summer. Photo by Agung Pandit Wiguna on Pexels | Agung Pandit Wiguna on Pexels

How do I know if I am entitled to receive a voucher?

Children are eligible for a HAF place if they are entitled to benefits-related free school meals, have a SEND or Early Help Plan, are a Young Carer or if their family is being supported by Children’s Social Care.

Which areas are covered by the scheme?

Lancashire County Council provides education and children’s services to 12 boroughs: Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Hyndburn, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, South Ribble and Wyre.

Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council provide their own HAF programme.

Has the HAF programme been a success before?

Last summer the county council had a record 14,632 children and young people attend a HAF club.

What has been said about the scheme?

Katherine Ashworth, LCC Early Help’s head of service, said: “Our HAF programme is very popular and we have introduced a new e-voucher system to make it easier for families to book a place.