Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in June and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools/nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024
2. Busy Bees Day Nursery at Preston Hospital
Report published June 4 following an inspection on April 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: babies and children thoroughly enjoy their time at the nursery; SEND support; staff provide a language-rich environment. Improvements needed: help all staff to organise more focused activities; strengthen the curriculum, so that learning intentions are clear and consistently implemented. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
3. Northbrook Primary Academy
Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: welcoming and caring school; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: support for those who find reading difficult; weaknesses in the previous curriculum mean that some pupils have gaps in their knowledge; knowledge of religions, cultures and how to maintain a healthy diet. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
4. Cottam Nursery School
Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and exciting environment; pupils behave well; SEND support. Improvements needed: embed the curriculum consistently across the provision to help children to make
the best progress possible in literacy and mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
