Schools & nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in June and May 2024

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 15:10 BST

Last month, 13 schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in June and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools/nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who received new Ofsted reports in May

1. Schools/nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024

Report published June 4 following an inspection on April 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: babies and children thoroughly enjoy their time at the nursery; SEND support; staff provide a language-rich environment. Improvements needed: help all staff to organise more focused activities; strengthen the curriculum, so that learning intentions are clear and consistently implemented. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

2. Busy Bees Day Nursery at Preston Hospital

Report published June 4 following an inspection on April 30. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: babies and children thoroughly enjoy their time at the nursery; SEND support; staff provide a language-rich environment. Improvements needed: help all staff to organise more focused activities; strengthen the curriculum, so that learning intentions are clear and consistently implemented. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps

Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: welcoming and caring school; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: support for those who find reading difficult; weaknesses in the previous curriculum mean that some pupils have gaps in their knowledge; knowledge of religions, cultures and how to maintain a healthy diet. Previous inspection: N/A.

3. Northbrook Primary Academy

Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: welcoming and caring school; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: support for those who find reading difficult; weaknesses in the previous curriculum mean that some pupils have gaps in their knowledge; knowledge of religions, cultures and how to maintain a healthy diet. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and exciting environment; pupils behave well; SEND support. Improvements needed: embed the curriculum consistently across the provision to help children to make the best progress possible in literacy and mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A.

4. Cottam Nursery School

Report published June 10 following an inspection on May 1-2. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm and exciting environment; pupils behave well; SEND support. Improvements needed: embed the curriculum consistently across the provision to help children to make the best progress possible in literacy and mathematics. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

