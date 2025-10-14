This is why I had to demolish my grandma's old school says Lancashire planner

A planning agent in Lancashire has defended his decision to knock down his grandmother’s old school.

Planning agent Matthew Wyatt has told councillors why knocking down his grandmother’s old school to make way for new homes was the only option left for the heritage listed building which has become and eysore.

Mr Wyatt attended Burnley’s development control committee as it approved the demolition of the town’s Wood Top CE Primary in Cambridge Street and the redevelopment of the site when it met on Thursday night.

Wood Top CE Primary on Cambridge Street, Burnley is earmarked for demolition | Google Maps

Built in 1837 in the Gothic revival style, the school is Grade-II listed, and the plans by social housing provider The Calico Group – the latest of several proposals – had generated several objections.

The councillors gave listed building consent to the demolition and approve the construction of 39 affordable apartments for the over 55s with 20 conditions, including a developer’s contribution of £24,500 to improve facilities at the nearby Hargher Clough Park.

Mr Wyatt from PWA Planning, said: “My Grandma, who is now 92, was a pupil at this school.

“She has told me stories of playing kiss chase in the air raid shelter, and even getting the cane for it. She remembers it as a place of life, community, and learning.

“It is therefore with genuine sadness that we must confront the reality of what the building has become.”

Explaining the reason for the building’s demolition, Mr Wyatt continued: “Today, it is not a landmark to be proud of, but a dangerous, collapsing ruin with a partially collapsed roof. It is an eyesore on a key route into Burnley, and a serious risk to public safety, especially to any local kids who might see it as a playground.

“That is the difficult reality we must all face.

“We have tested five different scenarios, and only the proposal before you is financially workable. This proposal is truly the last and only option.

“But what an option it is. The loss of the old school is deeply regrettable, but what will rise in its place is a scheme of immense and substantial public benefit.

“First, it will provide 39 high-quality new homes that are 100 per cent affordable and specifically for people aged 55 and over.

“Your officer’s report confirms there is a demonstrable, unmet need for exactly this type of specialist accommodation

“This is a major regeneration project.

“Your officers give substantial weight to its contribution to the continued renewal of South West Burnley, an area that has already seen millions of pounds of positive investment.

“Finally, the design is sensitive. It echoes the gables of the old school, and we will retain and repair the historic boundary wall and gate.”