Wellfield Academy has raised over £300 in memory of their former pupil Jordan Thomas, known as JT, who sadly passed away from sepsis at the age of 25.

In honour of Jordan's memory and to raise awareness about the dangers of sepsis - a condition that can escalate rapidly and often goes unrecognised - the school organised a five-a-side football tournament, and hosted a charity non-school uniform day last week.

The tournament was designed to raise awareness of sepsis, which is a silent killer affecting 245,000 people in the UK each year, and taking 48,000 lives – that’s five deaths every hour.

The school particularly head a five a side tournament across five days to highlight his shocking statistic.

Wellfield says the tournament brought the school community together, not only to celebrate Jordan’s life but also to educate others about the signs and symptoms of sepsis, as acting fast can save lives.

It also welcomed players of all abilities and encouraged students to have fun in memory of Jordan and his love of football.

As part of this, the school encouraged pupils to wear a football top, particularly a Liverpool kit, to tease headteacher Jamie Lewis, who is a huge Everton supporter.

Throughout the week, Wellfield also shared information about sepsis with students to work towards reducing the number of deaths to this life-threatening condition and to raise awareness more broadly in the community

Headteacher Mr Lewis said: “It was great to see our whole school getting involved over the last week, playing football, enjoying themselves, and most importantly, celebrating JT’s life.

“Sepsis is an incredibly cruel disease which can strike with little warning, so we’re pleased to have played a small part in raising awareness and funds through our tournament.”

Sarah Hamilton-Fairley, CEO at the UK Sepsis Trust, said: "A huge thank you to both the staff and pupils at Wellfield Academy for organising this football tournament in memory of Jordan – it's a truly touching tribute and a brilliant way to raise awareness.

“Your fundraising will allow us to continue our vital work, helping to improve outcomes for the thousands of people affected by this condition every year. Well done to everyone who took part and thank you again for your incredible support."

1 . L: Former Wellfield Academy pupil Jordan Thomas. R: Pupils in their football shirts during the fundraising tournament L: Former Wellfield Academy pupil Jordan Thomas. R: Pupils in their football shirts during the fundraising tournament | submit Photo Sales