"Stunning" display of lanterns in Preston city centre to mark Chinese New Year

Along Fishergate and Friargate, dozens of red lanterns have been installed in trees and from building to building to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Tiger, on February 1.

Chinese New Year

The work was carried out late on Tuesday by members of UCLan's Confucius Institute, with help from Preston City Council.

The display in Friargate, Preston

Pictures on social media have drawn scores of positive comment from people working and shopping in the city.

Julie Robinson wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous nice to see that Preston is taking part and made an effort."

Jayne Lakeland wrote: "I have just travelled down Fishergate today and the lanterns look stunning. Happy New Year to all our Chinese citizens."

Linda Crossley Weare said: "WOW fabulous , I love it."

Looking towards the Harris Museum and the Flag Market

UCLan has partnerships with seven universities in China and has thousands of Chinese students based in Lancashire.

UCLan has partnerships with seven universities in China and has thousands of Chinese students based in Lancashire.

Several city centre buildings are owned by Chinese investors and there are many Chinese restaurants in the area.

Celebrations

Official Lancashire celebrations this year are focued on Lancaster, which is offering a New Year's Show at the Grand Theatre in St Leonard's Gate on February 5 and a K-Pop party at Glow on February 2.

The lanterns were installed on Tuesday afternoon