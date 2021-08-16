The top 10 Chinese takeaways in Preston, according to Google reviews

Whether it's a whole roast Peking duck with pancakes or beef in black bean sauce, these places are the ones to choose according to Google reviews.

All 10 Chinese takeaways listed here have received more than 80 reviews and scored 4 out of 5 or higher.

Looking for the best pubs in Preston according to Google reviews? Here are the top 12.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Azuma Restaurant Azuma Restaurant, 125-126 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (176 Google reviews) "The best Chinese I have ever been to!" Buy photo

2. Barton Takeaway Preston Fish and Chips & Chinese Food Barton Takeaway Preston Fish and Chips & Chinese Food, 637 Garstang Rd, Barton, Newsham, Preston PR3 5DQ | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (258 Google reviews) "The Chinese meal which we ordered as a take away, was excellent." Buy photo

3. China Rose China Rose, 5 Wellfield Rd, Preston PR1 8SN | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (80 Google reviews) "Very tasty, great value, great service for collection." Buy photo

4. CHIU KWAN by MR LAM CHIU KWAN by MR LAM, 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (98 Google reviews) "Best Chinese in preston the food is incredible every single time!" Buy photo