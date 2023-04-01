A Preston restaurant threatened legal action against a “vicious fake review” - causing the online critic to issue a grovelling apology. Smashed Preston said the incident was “disheartening” for the small family business and, without being challenged, could have affected trade.

Bosses at the Miller Arcade burger bar contacted their solicitors after discovering the identity of a person who posted the review. It is unclear why the fake reviewer targeted Smashed Preston but they later issued an apology saying they were “wrongly influenced to post the review” and said they had deleted the offending comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smashed Preston in Millar Arcade says they were targeted by a fake review. The restaurant later threatened legal action against the poster

What does Smashed Preston say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smashed Preston said they had been forced to commence legal proceedings to protect their good reputation and say they would take similar action if forced to. “If your going leave fake viscous review please make sure we don’t find out who you are,” a spokesman said. “For this person we found who they were and took our first step of action before legal action! Luckily we have accepted the apology and they have removed the review!

“We are a small family business and our staff work so hard it’s so disheartening to receive fake reviews. We have spoken to our solicitor and we will be taking fake reviews very seriously from now as it can damage businesses.”

The 'reviewer' later apologised and deleted the offending post about Smashed Preston, saying they'd been 'wrongly influenced'

What do customers of Smashed Preston say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant’s customers supported the decision, praising the food and service. David Leniewski posted: “Well done for tackling this and getting legal advice, and most importantly for being the better by accepting their apology! I think Smashed is a great place to eat, drink and get a burger. Can’t wait to be back on Saturday!”