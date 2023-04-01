Smashed Preston: restaurant launches legal action after anonymous critic posts fake review
A Preston eatery was forced to call the lawyers after being targeted by a fake review.
A Preston restaurant threatened legal action against a “vicious fake review” - causing the online critic to issue a grovelling apology. Smashed Preston said the incident was “disheartening” for the small family business and, without being challenged, could have affected trade.
Bosses at the Miller Arcade burger bar contacted their solicitors after discovering the identity of a person who posted the review. It is unclear why the fake reviewer targeted Smashed Preston but they later issued an apology saying they were “wrongly influenced to post the review” and said they had deleted the offending comment.
The burger bar is a recent addition to the Preston growing culinary scene, while the wider Lancashire area has witnesses a similar boom. The county has several restaurant recommended in the most recent Michelin guide, with several now holding a coveted Micheline star. Incredibly, one small Lancashire village now holds more Michelin stars than Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds combined.
What does Smashed Preston say?
Smashed Preston said they had been forced to commence legal proceedings to protect their good reputation and say they would take similar action if forced to. “If your going leave fake viscous review please make sure we don’t find out who you are,” a spokesman said. “For this person we found who they were and took our first step of action before legal action! Luckily we have accepted the apology and they have removed the review!
“We are a small family business and our staff work so hard it’s so disheartening to receive fake reviews. We have spoken to our solicitor and we will be taking fake reviews very seriously from now as it can damage businesses.”
What do customers of Smashed Preston say?
The restaurant’s customers supported the decision, praising the food and service. David Leniewski posted: “Well done for tackling this and getting legal advice, and most importantly for being the better by accepting their apology! I think Smashed is a great place to eat, drink and get a burger. Can’t wait to be back on Saturday!”
Jane Haynes added: “Excellent! Hold these keyboard warriors to account!! Good on ya.” And Jordan Davidson said: “Name and shame! You guys are amazing!”