As Michelin judges prepare to publish their latest guide, we recap the best restaurants Lancashire has to offer.

The Michelin Guide is a go-to food Bible of where to eat out and there are a number of recommended restaurants in and around Lancashire.

The Michelin Guide is produced by the French tyre company Michelin, which has been going since 1904, and can award up to three Michelin Stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

Take a look at our top 9 restaurants awarded with a Michelin Star or recommended in 2022.

The Barn at Moor Hall, Aughton The warm, rustic chic eatery was awarded a star for "its imaginative, flavour-packed dishes which use seasonal produce from the grounds"

Northcote, Langho This restaurant boasts one Michelin star and is described as "Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen's refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour and a lightness of touch, along with plenty of originality".

Angels, Ribchester The Michelin Guide says of the classic dishes eatery: "Smartly converted roadside pub with a cocktail bar and comfy lounge seating. Two formally dressed dining rooms offer a comfortable, intimate dining experience".