These are the 9 Michelin guide restaurants within less than 30 minutes drive from Preston

As Michelin judges prepare to publish their latest guide, we recap the best restaurants Lancashire has to offer.

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:12 BST

The Michelin Guide is a go-to food Bible of where to eat out and there are a number of recommended restaurants in and around Lancashire.

The Michelin Guide is produced by the French tyre company Michelin, which has been going since 1904, and can award up to three Michelin Stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

Take a look at our top 9 restaurants awarded with a Michelin Star or recommended in 2022.

Michelin recommended restaurants in Lancashire 2022

Michelin recommended restaurants in Lancashire 2022

Michelin recommended restaurants in Lancashire 2022

The warm, rustic chic eatery was awarded a star for "its imaginative, flavour-packed dishes which use seasonal produce from the grounds"

The Barn at Moor Hall, Aughton

The warm, rustic chic eatery was awarded a star for "its imaginative, flavour-packed dishes which use seasonal produce from the grounds"

This restaurant boasts one Michelin star and is described as "Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour and a lightness of touch, along with plenty of originality".

Northcote, Langho

This restaurant boasts one Michelin star and is described as "Head Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen's refined, sophisticated cooking shows real depth of flavour and a lightness of touch, along with plenty of originality".

The Michelin Guide says of the classic dishes eatery: "Smartly converted roadside pub with a cocktail bar and comfy lounge seating. Two formally dressed dining rooms offer a comfortable, intimate dining experience".

Angels, Ribchester

The Michelin Guide says of the classic dishes eatery: "Smartly converted roadside pub with a cocktail bar and comfy lounge seating. Two formally dressed dining rooms offer a comfortable, intimate dining experience".

