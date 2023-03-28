You don’t need a Michelin star to serve fabulous food.
So as the marvellous Michelin Guide 2023 hits the book stores this week – with more than 200 restaurants across Britain getting the ultimate accolade - we have picked a selection of quality restaurants in the Preston area which haven’t made the list, but get our vote anyway for cracking cuisine and awesome atmosphere.
1. Ginger Bistro
Owner and chef Soji Joseph was celebrating last year after his restaurant in Garstang Road, Fulwood scooped the title Best Bistro in England in the 2022 Food Awards. The eatery boasts freshly-cooked British and European fine dining with a great selection of wines cocktails. Photo: LEP staff
2. Bistrot Pierre
Bistrot Pierre has been a big hit with diners in the city centre since the 160-year-old Fishergate Baptist Church was beautifully restored in August 2018. It offers customers a combination of French bistrot classics and new seasonal dishes. Photo: LEP staff
3. Mowgli Street Food
A stunning addition to the city centre food offer, Mowgli is one of the latest in a national chain founded by former Ormskirk barrister Nish Katona. It is set in the beautiful Miller Arcade and offers top class Indian food, in a style which Nish says is eaten by Indians at home and in the streets. She says Mowgli is "not about the intimate, hushed dining experience, it's all about the smash and grab zing of healthy, light, virtuosic herbs and spices." Photo: LEP staff
4. Haighton Manor
Haighton Manor, in Haighton Green Lane, is a traditional British country pub/restaurant with a long history as a popular venue for dining out. It boasts "a spine of classic English dishes complemented by more exotic influences from other parts of the world." Photo: LEP staff