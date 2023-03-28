3 . Mowgli Street Food

A stunning addition to the city centre food offer, Mowgli is one of the latest in a national chain founded by former Ormskirk barrister Nish Katona. It is set in the beautiful Miller Arcade and offers top class Indian food, in a style which Nish says is eaten by Indians at home and in the streets. She says Mowgli is "not about the intimate, hushed dining experience, it's all about the smash and grab zing of healthy, light, virtuosic herbs and spices." Photo: LEP staff