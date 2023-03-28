News you can trust since 1886
Michelin stars: Some Preston restaurants which didn't make the gourmet list . . . but we love them all the same

You don’t need a Michelin star to serve fabulous food.

By Brian Ellis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST

So as the marvellous Michelin Guide 2023 hits the book stores this week – with more than 200 restaurants across Britain getting the ultimate accolade - we have picked a selection of quality restaurants in the Preston area which haven’t made the list, but get our vote anyway for cracking cuisine and awesome atmosphere.

Owner and chef Soji Joseph was celebrating last year after his restaurant in Garstang Road, Fulwood scooped the title Best Bistro in England in the 2022 Food Awards. The eatery boasts freshly-cooked British and European fine dining with a great selection of wines cocktails.

1. Ginger Bistro

Owner and chef Soji Joseph was celebrating last year after his restaurant in Garstang Road, Fulwood scooped the title Best Bistro in England in the 2022 Food Awards. The eatery boasts freshly-cooked British and European fine dining with a great selection of wines cocktails.

Bistrot Pierre has been a big hit with diners in the city centre since the 160-year-old Fishergate Baptist Church was beautifully restored in August 2018. It offers customers a combination of French bistrot classics and new seasonal dishes.

2. Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre has been a big hit with diners in the city centre since the 160-year-old Fishergate Baptist Church was beautifully restored in August 2018. It offers customers a combination of French bistrot classics and new seasonal dishes.

A stunning addition to the city centre food offer, Mowgli is one of the latest in a national chain founded by former Ormskirk barrister Nish Katona. It is set in the beautiful Miller Arcade and offers top class Indian food, in a style which Nish says is eaten by Indians at home and in the streets. She says Mowgli is "not about the intimate, hushed dining experience, it's all about the smash and grab zing of healthy, light, virtuosic herbs and spices."

3. Mowgli Street Food

A stunning addition to the city centre food offer, Mowgli is one of the latest in a national chain founded by former Ormskirk barrister Nish Katona. It is set in the beautiful Miller Arcade and offers top class Indian food, in a style which Nish says is eaten by Indians at home and in the streets. She says Mowgli is "not about the intimate, hushed dining experience, it's all about the smash and grab zing of healthy, light, virtuosic herbs and spices."

Haighton Manor, in Haighton Green Lane, is a traditional British country pub/restaurant with a long history as a popular venue for dining out. It boasts "a spine of classic English dishes complemented by more exotic influences from other parts of the world."

4. Haighton Manor

Haighton Manor, in Haighton Green Lane, is a traditional British country pub/restaurant with a long history as a popular venue for dining out. It boasts "a spine of classic English dishes complemented by more exotic influences from other parts of the world."

