Police called to home in Leyland after sudden death of woman in her 40s

A woman in her 40s was found dead inside a home in Leyland yesterday, say police.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:52 BST

Emergency services were called to the home in Broadfield Drive, near the junction with Elmwood Avenue, after a 999 call shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30).

Rapid Response paramedics blue-lighted their way to the scene and were joined shortly afterwards by an ambulance.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death at the home in Broadfield Drive in Leyland shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30)
The ambulance service alerted police who sent two vans and two cars to the address, with officers remaining at the home throughout the morning.

Lancashire Police said the woman’s death was sudden but is not being treated as suspicious.

No cause has been confirmed at this stage. The force said a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

A woman in her 40s was sadly found deceased at a home in Broadfield Drive, Leyland on Thursday morning (March 30). Her death is not being treated as suspicious, say police.
Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Broadfield Drive in Leyland.

"Officers attended and sadly a woman in her 40s was found deceased inside the address.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”