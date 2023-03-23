The Preston super-welterweight champion boxer is facing three charges of common assault as well as rape, and a trial was meant to start on March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Scott Fitzgerald? Click here to find out

Fitzgerald's last professional fight was a comprehensive victory over Frenchmen, Trenel

However, this was then postponed until March 27.

Preston Crown Court has now revealed that the five-day trial will now not take place until August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s gone on?

When asked by the Post why the delay had occurred, a court spokesman said: "The defence counsel weren't ready".

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is facing three charges of common assault. The former British super-welterweight champion is currently awaiting trial over a rape allegation

Background

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old first appeared in court in May 2022 charged with a single count of rape, which he denied.

He was allowed out on conditional bail, as long as he didn’t have any interaction with the woman accusing him of rape.

Click here for a timeline of what’s happened to Scott Fitzgerald

Last week it emerged that he has since been charged with three counts of common assault while he waits trial for rape, and all three offences are alleged to have happened in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is yet to enter a plea in relation to the assault charges and is currently in custody.

Licence

Fitzgerald had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in April 2020 after being arrested twice in two days.

It is unclear whether the licence was ever reactivated, but in May 2022, a spokesman for the BBBC said: "Mr Fitzgerald is no longer a licence holder with the British Boxing Board of Control."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad