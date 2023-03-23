Scott Fitzgerald: Champion boxer's rape and assault trial is dramatically delayed at the last minute- here's why
A rape trial for boxer Scott Fitgerald has been dramatically delayed at the last minute.
The Preston super-welterweight champion boxer is facing three charges of common assault as well as rape, and a trial was meant to start on March 20.
However, this was then postponed until March 27.
Preston Crown Court has now revealed that the five-day trial will now not take place until August 14.
What’s gone on?
When asked by the Post why the delay had occurred, a court spokesman said: "The defence counsel weren't ready".
Background
The 31-year-old first appeared in court in May 2022 charged with a single count of rape, which he denied.
He was allowed out on conditional bail, as long as he didn’t have any interaction with the woman accusing him of rape.
Last week it emerged that he has since been charged with three counts of common assault while he waits trial for rape, and all three offences are alleged to have happened in November last year.
He is yet to enter a plea in relation to the assault charges and is currently in custody.
Licence
Fitzgerald had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in April 2020 after being arrested twice in two days.
It is unclear whether the licence was ever reactivated, but in May 2022, a spokesman for the BBBC said: "Mr Fitzgerald is no longer a licence holder with the British Boxing Board of Control."
This means he is not able to professionally fight in this country.