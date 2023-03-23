News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Scott Fitzgerald: A timeline of what has happened to Preston's champion boxer accused of rape and assault

Chamption boxer Scott Fitzgerald is in custody awaiting a trial for rape and three counts of common assault on August 14, 2023.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT

We look back on major events in Fitzgerald’s past:

- Born in December 1991 in Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- In 2014 as an amateur, he won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is facing three charges of common assault. The former British super-welterweight champion is currently awaiting trial over a rape allegation
Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is facing three charges of common assault. The former British super-welterweight champion is currently awaiting trial over a rape allegation
Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is facing three charges of common assault. The former British super-welterweight champion is currently awaiting trial over a rape allegation
Most Popular

- His first professional fight was in 2016 against Ben Heap at the Manchester Arena, and he went on to win all 14 other professional fights – 10 by TKO and 5 by decision.

- In 2019 beat Ted Cheeseman, seeing him claim the Lonsdale belt for the very first time and become British Champiom. But he was never able to defend the belt due to a number of personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- In 2020 he is alleged to have raped a woman who cannot be named.

- In May 2022 he first appeared in court accused of the rape, and pleaded not guilty.

- On May 12, 2022, the Post revealed that the British Boxing Board of Control had suspended Fitzgerald’s licence to professionally box.

- In November 2022 he is alleged to have committed three counts of common assault, and was taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- His trial for rape and common assault is set to take place on August 14, having been postponed from March 20 and 27.