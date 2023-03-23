We look back on major events in Fitzgerald’s past:

- Born in December 1991 in Preston.

- In 2014 as an amateur, he won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is facing three charges of common assault. The former British super-welterweight champion is currently awaiting trial over a rape allegation

- His first professional fight was in 2016 against Ben Heap at the Manchester Arena, and he went on to win all 14 other professional fights – 10 by TKO and 5 by decision.

- In 2019 beat Ted Cheeseman, seeing him claim the Lonsdale belt for the very first time and become British Champiom. But he was never able to defend the belt due to a number of personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

- In 2020 he is alleged to have raped a woman who cannot be named.

- In May 2022 he first appeared in court accused of the rape, and pleaded not guilty.

- On May 12, 2022, the Post revealed that the British Boxing Board of Control had suspended Fitzgerald’s licence to professionally box.

- In November 2022 he is alleged to have committed three counts of common assault, and was taken into custody.

