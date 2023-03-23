Scott Fitzgerald: A timeline of what has happened to Preston's champion boxer accused of rape and assault
Chamption boxer Scott Fitzgerald is in custody awaiting a trial for rape and three counts of common assault on August 14, 2023.
We look back on major events in Fitzgerald’s past:
- Born in December 1991 in Preston.
- In 2014 as an amateur, he won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
- His first professional fight was in 2016 against Ben Heap at the Manchester Arena, and he went on to win all 14 other professional fights – 10 by TKO and 5 by decision.
- In 2019 beat Ted Cheeseman, seeing him claim the Lonsdale belt for the very first time and become British Champiom. But he was never able to defend the belt due to a number of personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.
- In 2020 he is alleged to have raped a woman who cannot be named.
- In May 2022 he first appeared in court accused of the rape, and pleaded not guilty.
- On May 12, 2022, the Post revealed that the British Boxing Board of Control had suspended Fitzgerald’s licence to professionally box.
- In November 2022 he is alleged to have committed three counts of common assault, and was taken into custody.
- His trial for rape and common assault is set to take place on August 14, having been postponed from March 20 and 27.