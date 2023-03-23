News you can trust since 1886
Who is Scott Fitzgerald, the Preston champion boxer charged with rape?

Scott William Fitzgerald was born on December 13, 1991, in Preston.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:44 GMT

He trained at Larches and Savick ABC and as an amateur he won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

In 2019, Fitzgerald appeared to have the world at his feet after winning two domestic blockbuster fights against Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.

The victory over Cheeseman saw him claim the Lonsdale belt for the very first time, but he was never able to defend the belt due to a number of personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021 however due to well-documented personal and legal issues.
The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021 however due to well-documented personal and legal issues.
The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021 however due to well-documented personal and legal issues.
Since that golden year, Fitzgerald has only fought once when he gained a stoppage victory over Gregory Trenel in May 2021.

In that year, Fitzgerald told the Post he was eager to make up lost time after the Covid pandemic halted his career.

“I still feel like my best years are ahead of me,” he said.

“In 2019 I became British champion and ideally it would have been great to have a couple of defences and then look towards European and world level.

“Obviously Covid has affected a lot of things but I see no reason why I can’t one day fight for a world title.”

Court case

In May 2022 Fitzgerald appeared in court accused of raping a woman - who can not be identified for legal reasons - in April 2020.

While waiting trial for rape, he has also been charged with three counts of assault relating to November 2022.