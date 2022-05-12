The news comes as the former British Commonwealth Games boxing champion appeared in court on Tuesday (May 10) accused of raping a woman - who can not be identified for legal reasons - in April 2020.

Fitzgerald, 30, from Preston, appeared at Preston Crown Court only to confirm his name and enter a plea of not guilty to a single count of rape.

He was granted bail on the condition he does not contact the woman who has accused him of rape.

Fitzgerald will stand trial at Preston Crown Court on March 2, 2023.

Licence

The 2014 Commonwealth Games welterweight champion, who trains at Larches and Savick ABC, had his boxing licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in April 2020 after being arrested twice in two days.

It is unclear whether the licence was ever reactivated, but today a spokesman for the BBBC said: "Mr Fitzgerald is no longer a licence holder with the British Boxing Board of Control."

Despite the Post asking, no further information was given.

Boxing highlights

In 2019, Fitzgerald appeared to have the world at his feet after winning two domestic blockbuster fights against Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.

The victory over Cheeseman saw him claim the Lonsdale belt for the very first time, but he was never able to defend the belt due to a number of personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since that golden year, Fitzgerald has only fought once when he gained a stoppage victory over Gregory Trenel in May 21.

Last year, Fitzgerald told the Post he was eager to make up lost time after the Covid pandemic halted his career.

“I still feel like my best years are ahead of me,” he said.

“In 2019 I became British champion and ideally it would have been great to have a couple of defences and then look towards European and world level.