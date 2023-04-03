A crowdfunding campaign launched in memory of a missing woman who body was discovered in Preston has raised more than £6,000 in less than 24 hours. Rachel Kackson’s sister, Sarah Jackson, set up launched a GoFundMe appeal on Sunday (April 2) to raise money towards the funeral and a memorial to a “one of a kind soul.”

Rachel, who lived in Didsbury, Manchester, was visiting friends in the Wadham Road area of Avenham on Friday when she went out around 7pm “to get some air”. The appeal had totalled £7,000 by Monday launch, with donations received from over 300 individuals and groups. Sarah said the appeal was set up to pay for the funeral of “one in a million” Rachel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Yesterday, the unthinkable happened and after an awful day of searching, the news came in that my precious, beautiful sister had been found dead. I never thought I’d have to do this but we need to raise funds to give her the most beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send off ever.

Rachel Jackson went missing on Friday, March 31 after leaving a house in Preston. Police say they believe a body found in Avenham Park is the 38-year-old

“She was a sparkling ray of sunshine who brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered. I’ve never met anyone who loved so purely and deeply, never met anyone with the compassion and empathy she had. She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky. Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Rachel’s pure love, zaniness and beauty touched all your lives: please donate whatever you can in memory of this precious, one of a kind soul.” Rachel, who lived in Didsbury, Manchester, was visiting friends in the Wadham Road area of Avenham on Friday when she went out around 7pm “to get some air”. Police have said Rachel’s death is not being treated as suspicious.