A popular pub in Fulwood has welcomed punters back following an extensive three-week refurbishment.

The Black Bull, located on the A6 just outside Preston, now boasts a brighter, fresher look, with a renovation which has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

The Ember Inn pub now has a warmer touch with a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an improved dining area, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

What can you expect from the pub?

Now reopened, the Black Bull offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £11.29 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £13.79 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

As well as the fixed price menu, hungry Prestonians can choose from a wide range of delicious, freshly cooked dishes including posh fish & chips, katsu chicken curry and roast dinners.

The Black Bull will also have monthly live entertainment, such as music from popular local artists.

What does the pub say about its new look?

The Black Bull’s general manager, JP, said: “The level of transformation we’ve had is amazing and both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to reveal the Black Bull’s new look to our guests.

“Whether you’re looking for a get together with friends or somewhere to unwind by a crackling fireplace, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same cosiness it’s always had.”

Take a look inside the renovated pub below:

