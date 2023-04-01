News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
23 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Lancashire Police “very concerned” for missing Manchester woman last seen in Preston

Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Manchester woman last seen in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

Rachel Jackson, 38, from Manchester was last seen in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston. She is described as white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with blonde dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured ski jacket, bright coloured jeans with black swirls and orange trainers. She was also carrying a shoulder bag and has an old style Raleigh bicycle with her. She has links to Preston and the Greater Manchester area.

Chief Inspector Mark Baines, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very concerned following Rachel’s disappearance and urging people to come forward with information. We want to find her as soon as possible. I believe someone has seen her and can help us. Please get in touch and help our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, call 101 or (01772) 304159 quoting 1779 of March 31. Alternatively you can email [email protected]

Rachel Jackson (pictured) was last seen around 7pm yesterday (Friday, March 31) in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston
Rachel Jackson (pictured) was last seen around 7pm yesterday (Friday, March 31) in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston
Rachel Jackson (pictured) was last seen around 7pm yesterday (Friday, March 31) in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston
Greater ManchesterLancashire PolicePreston