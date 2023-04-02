Officers say that whilst the body has not yet been officially identified they believe it is 38-year-old Rachel Jackson who disappeared on Friday evening.

Rachel, whose home is in Didsbury, Manchester, had been visiting friends in the Wadham Road area of Avenham when she said she was going out for 10 minutes with her bicycle "to get some air" but didn't return.

Concerns were raised and a search was launched. A body was discovered in nearby Avenham Park yesterday.

Rachel Jackson went missing on Friday evening from an address in Avenham.

A police spokesperson said: "While she has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Rachel. Her next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time."

Rachel was last seen about 7pm on Friday. Police issued an appeal for help to find her. She was described as being white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with blonde dreadlocks.

When she went missing she was wearing a multi-coloured ski jacket, bright coloured jeans with black swirls and orange trainers. She was also carrying a shoulder bag and had an old style Raleigh bicycle with her.

Avenham Park, Preston.