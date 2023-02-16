The Hot Potato Tram will also be serving its famed ‘spuds and parched peas’ lunch next to the Wallace and Gromit statue at Preston’s indoor market. Owner Tony Nelson said the popular spud van – also known as the Preston Guild Tram – will move from its regular spot in Flag Market, where it has been based since 1955, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but will remain in its usual haunt for the remainder of the week.

This is what a selection of Post readers had to say:

John Swindells: First time outside the flag market? Really? Apart from its regular appearances outside the Town End at Deepdale you mean.”

Tony Nelson, owner of the Hot Potato Tram in Preston which has moved to the front of the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Hot Potato Tram jested back: “John Swindells - susshhhh John we play away sometimes.”

Rick Wilson: “The Hot Potato Tram as long as the cafe owners in the market don't start complaining about it saying it's taking business away from them.”

Haze Mathers: “Should come over to the marina.”

Mick Mu: “Much better spot The Hot Potato Tram.”

Tanya Barrett: “I haven’t had one of these in years and now I’ve just got a right hankering for one. Might have to go this weekend.”

Hayley Jane Taylor: “I’ve not had one in years either!”

Dee Crews: “My grandkids would love it so much if we had a potato stand in Florida!”

John Greenwood: “Know't like Parch Peas on a cold February day.”

Robin Avery: “Had some today parch peas and hot potatoes really good.”

Richard Abrahams: “Isn’t it great how Preston borough council look after small businesses so now I’ve a choice to have delicious potatoes or go in the market have sit down with a cup of tea and cake well done Preston borough.”

Karl Hamilton: “Next time we're up we'll have a couple of spuds off you, they were always great years ago cheers Karl and Elaine and Nellie.”

Steve Smith: “Good lad Tony. Keep the potato Tram trucking.”

