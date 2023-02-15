Preston Ikea: here's what people had to say about the furniture giant's plans for a new click and collect store in the city
Plans revealed by Ikea for a click and collect store in Preston generated a mixed response from Post readers.
The Swedish flat-pack giant announced in October it wanted to open one of its new Plan and Order Points (POP) in the city. A planning application submitted to Preston City Council has revealed the store would be situated in Unit M1, which was occupied by Toolstation until 2019.
The scaled-down store off Blackpool Road would mainly be used for click and collect, with a small part of the 520 sq m unit being given over to kitchen and bedroom planning services.
The company had previously planned to open one of its superstore sites in Bamber Bridge but the proposals were derailed by rising costs and the changing economic climate.
Here’s what Post readers had to say about the Ikea Preston plan
Emma Dargie: “5 jobs? Is that all?”
Zoe Knowles: “What - you mean we can’t have a full browsing experience? How about a cafe? Pointless if not.”
Lizzie Laird: “Click and collect but still it’s nearer than Warrington!”
Robert Feakin: “Mostly click and collect, that totally defeats the object of going to Ikea.”
Dave Watson: “We would have had a full Ikea in Bamber Bridge near the motorway junction if it wasn't for South Ribble Council dithering over the planning. They messed about so much, Ikea just gave up on the idea. Would have created jobs as well.”
Jean Couser: “They should have opened it behind B&Q where it was going originally right near motorway and central for everywhere.”
Linda Loynds: “No meatballs. Second class Ikea for Preston people. Click & collect only and no walk around.”
Michael Peters: “Must have a cafe or marketplace or we won't be going. Think about Ikea, that’s what makes it different.”
Dean Emery: “I love Ikea and I love their meatballs.”
Jane Lythgoe: “It’s an order point not a store.”
Melanie Hayes: “Not a proper Ikea though.”
Diane Wild: “They are only putting in their poor cousin and not a proper store.”
Alexandra Tyrie: “So it's not even a proper Ikea?”
Julie Longworth: “Such a shame it’s not a ‘real’ Ikea. What a missed opportunity!”
Phil Dandy: “Great news.”