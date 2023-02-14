The spud van – also known as the Preston Guild Tram – will move from its regular spot in Flag Market, where it has been based since 1955, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but will remain in its usual haunt for the remainder of the week.

And owners marked the move this week by handing out free chocolates to customers on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Tony Nelson told the Post: “Obviously since today is February 14 we are doing a Valentine’s special so every customer that comes to the tram today will get a free chocolate heart or a free chocolate lovebug and they also get a lovely little message on the tray wishing them a happy Valentines from the Hot Potato Tram.

The Hot Potato Tram will be in front of Preston Market on Tuesdays and Thursdays

"We have decided with the help of the market traders to come to the outside of the indoor market a couple of days a week as there seem to be a lot more footfall so hopefully we can encourage new customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No stranger to serving the community with kind-hearted gestures, the famous local business previously donated 30 pumpkins and plenty of its iconic parched peas to pupils at Lea Community Primary School in Ashton-on-Ribble to carve and celebrate Halloween, Bonfire Night and the city’s culture.

A former sales manager for Carlsberg, Tony took over the business with with his sons Harley and Jake in 2020 after the tragic death of former owner Keith 'Spudman' Roberts.

Tony Nelson, owner of the Hot Potato Tram in Preston which has moved to the front of the market on Tuesdays and Thursdays with flowers and lovebug sweets which he is giving to customers for Valentine's Day

Alongside the famously popular baked potatoes with fillings and parched peas, the tram serves up traditional homemade soups, breakfasts and hot and cold drinks much to the delight of many Prestonians. It also caters for special events such as weddings, parties and birthdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tram’s new home is next to the 7ft tall bronze bench, with Wallace and Gromit in a scene from the film The Wrong Trousers. The idea for the statue was first conceived more than a decade ago. The duo’s creator Nick Park officially unveiled the station in 2021.