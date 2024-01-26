Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

25-year-old Gideon Allen from Preston, who considers himself to be a part-time witch with spells, a potion book, cauldron and cape, has revealed his latest TV summoning is coming very soon.

What is the TV show?

Called Out of Order, the new Comedy Central programme is hosted by Rosie Jones who pits two teams of comedians, captained by Canadian Katherine Ryan and Loose Women Judi Love, against each other to see who has the best judgement.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams will battle to win points by placing members of the public, known as ‘Rosie’s regulars’, in the correct order in a series of revealing categories such as, 'Who earns the most?’ or ‘Who has the most tattoos?'

Other celebrities who make guest appearances throughout the series include Ian Sterling, Johnny Vegas, Scarlott Moffatt and Richard Osman.

Preston's part-time witch, Gideon Allen is starring in anew show with Rosie Jones, Katherine Ryan and Judi Love.

What role does Gideon have?

The UCLan theatre graduate is one of the show’s regulars and with filming for both series one and series two taking place in the same block, he features in five episodes across the two series in total.

Explaining what he did on the show, Gideon told the Post: “We're like a paddock of just unusual beings that they've scoured from across the world, and they basically give us different challenges and they have to pick the order that we will win those challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he had a least favourite or best challenge, Gideon said: “Without revealing too much, there was one challenge where everyone thought I would lose. They all said ‘there was no way Gideon would win’ and I literally triumphed because that boosted me to win, I was like I need to prove that I can do it. Everyone was so shocked. I thought I was gonna die afterwards, there were paramedics on hand, but I prevailed.”

Why does Gideon think he was picked to go on the show?

Gideon actually auditioned for Out of Order two years ago but it was only in Summer 2023 that the show was commissioned and producers had to get back in touch with him to get him on board.

“They just got me down to London and I got the VIP treatment - shocking!”, Gideon said.

Explaining why he thinks he was chosen, Gideon said:”The wit is probably the biggest selling point, along with the goofy laugh and just my overall witchy antics. I don't really know, maybe they just warmed up to me but I can't complain!”

Gideon pictured doing a spicy challenge alongside comedians Phil Wang and Katherine Ryan.

Did he get to be his usual witchy self?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gideon said: “I bought all my little props with me, like my cauldron, my ouija board, I was very much wanting to get on that to the show but they wouldn't let me because there was an actual reverend on the show as well and he felt uncomfortable with me doing it.”

He added that he at least got to wear his cape!

What were Rosie, Katherine and Judi like?

Gideon answered: “They were all just really lovely, the exact same as they are on screen as they are off screen. They were all really nice, humble people, very funny, as you can imagine.”

Read More The Hoosiers to perform a free gig in Preston's Action Records next month

What other shows has Gideon been in?

Gideon's television journey started back in 2021 when he appeared on the Channel 4 dating show First Impressions and he proved such a hit that producers asked him to do Celebs Go Dating as well.

Last year he was also summoned onto Channel 5’s Skin A&E where Dr Toby helped him with a continously growing mole on his face and nasal scars/blemishes that he had picked up from a homophobic attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by an appearance on Channel 4's Sex-Rated, hosted by Rylan Clarke, in which Gideon was confronted by ex-lovers. Aftwards, he even had to pair up with one of the same exes again for a promotional video for Sky Cinema!