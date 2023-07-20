Who is Preston’s witch?

Gideon Allen, 25, is the self-proclaimed part-time witch of Preston who also hopes to be a television star, having already made a few spell-binding appearances over the past two years.

Gideon, who owns a spell and potion book and is rarely seen without a cape, explained: “My ex had just cheated on me so I got drunk and applied for a dating show called First Impressions. Then before I knew it I was in London and on this day the producers liked me so much they asked me to do another one so I went on Celebs Go Dating and then it’s just had a sort of domino effect where I keep getting asked to go on shows.”

Preston's part time witch, Gideon Allen, rarely seen without his cape, has just featured on Skin A&E.

The UCLan theatre graduate has also featured as a dancer in a James Morrison video, been in a promotional video for Manchester, and had a cameo appearance in BBC’s Dodger.

What has Preston’s witch been up to recently?

This week, you may have caught Gideon on Channel 5’s Skin A&E, in which he went to Dr Toby with two problems – the first being a continously growing mole on his face, named Bob – and the other being nasal scars and blemishes he had picked up from a homophobic attack he suffered on his first ever trip to Glasgow.

Gideon explained: “I was out with some friends and there was a bit of drama so I left and headed to the hotel but I got a bit lost and before I knew it, someone just jumped me, hurling homophobic abuse as well. There’s not too much I can remember, it was a blur. A couple ended up finding me, they took me back to my hotel and I just remember passing out, it was all a shock. The next day there were paramedics in my room, but yeah I lived to tell the tale.”

Gideon's attack in Glasgow left him with scars and broken blood vessels on his nose.

On Skin A&E, Gideon’s mole was finally removed, after numerous delays from his own GP practice, and injections into his nose fixed the blemishes and scars – something Gideon had previously been told could not be fixed.

Gideon said: “It was the best experience I had on a show, the crew and the production team were just amazing throughout. They were very caring with their words, all my needs were met, I just had a laugh behind the scenes and the medical staff were just great.

“They loved the whole witch attire, I just burst through the clinic doors in my witch cape and I brought a magical twist, so I left them spellbound!”

You can still catch Gideon’s Skin A&E episode on demand.

The medical team on Skin A&E were spellbound by Preston's part-time witch!

Is this witch likely to be summoned on to TV again?

Gideon teased that the “storm is brewing... A&E is just scaping the iceberg” as he is set to feature in two new releases later this year.

“I’m not sure how well I’m going to come across though as both shows unfortunately involve my exes”, he added.

The first is a sex focused show on Channel 4, which is taking over the slot of Naked Attraction. In this, Gideon brutally had to face the results of a sex questionnaires his exes had secretly filled in – with the show then filming Gideon demonstrating his apparently poor technique!

Speaking about his magical powers, Gideon added: “They loved the whole witch vibe of my personality and incorporated it into the show.”

The second show follows contestants as they try to find the love of their life. Producers promised Gideon they had done comprehensive research to find him ‘the one’, but when he turned up, they had matched him with his ex!

"I just got bladdered, I was in shock so was downing the wine throughout the date,” Gideon admits.

What does Preston’s witch want to conjur up the most?